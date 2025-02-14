Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 135,026 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 946,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135,026 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $80,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 231,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 166,342 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

