Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 338,847 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,847 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $41,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $82.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

