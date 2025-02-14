Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,401,000. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,465,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 81,516 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAR opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

