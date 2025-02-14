Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,890,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $226.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.