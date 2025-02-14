Wedbush Lowers Earnings Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. State Street Corp raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,987,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,369,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 282,227 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at $152,294,229.36. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

