White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVW opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

