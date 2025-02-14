Wrapped HBAR Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $45.11 million and $7.16 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,105,850 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 191,669,875.01199877 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.22577378 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $6,396,799.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

