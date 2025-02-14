Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.660-4.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.20. The stock had a trading volume of 137,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,853. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.