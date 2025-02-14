Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,563. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

