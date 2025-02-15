13,500 Shares in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 91.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 113,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BIT opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.