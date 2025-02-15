Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $290.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

