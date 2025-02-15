Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 433 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Avion Wealth raised its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. The company has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

