Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 621,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

