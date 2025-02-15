Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.70 and traded as high as $22.00. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 152 shares.
Aker BP ASA Stock Down 2.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.
About Aker BP ASA
Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aker BP ASA
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.