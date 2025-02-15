Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 122.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $7,395,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 318,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $22.28 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

