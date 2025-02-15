Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 498,332 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 996,664.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $39,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 24.5% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 6,995.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Toro by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TTC opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

