Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $35,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 74.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $335.40.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.91.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

