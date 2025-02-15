Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $33,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Olin by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Olin by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Olin by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Olin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 0.5 %

OLN stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

