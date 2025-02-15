American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Sold by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 382,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period.

Shares of TAXF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

