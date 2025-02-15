Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

