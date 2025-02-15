Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $146,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

