Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Trading 7.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 10,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Anglo Pacific Group Trading Up 13.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo Pacific Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.