Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 313.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $31,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,832 shares of company stock worth $37,787,297. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $106.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

