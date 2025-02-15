ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 6518523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARK Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.