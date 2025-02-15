ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Position Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 54.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $209,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 625.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 34,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $753,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE ASA opened at $25.57 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

