Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,544 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $31,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.