Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $28.87 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.6 %

KIM stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

