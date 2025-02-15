AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,125,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,855 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in APA were worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at APA

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,292.08. This represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA Dividend Announcement

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

