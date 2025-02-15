AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $101,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 85.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.75.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $179.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.