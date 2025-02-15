AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $87.71 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3,183.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,490 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $87,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 149,870.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,946,000 after buying an additional 89,922 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,221,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 55,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 610.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,273.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,283.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,341.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 564.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,368.00.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

