Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 5,552 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $93.08.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.63%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
