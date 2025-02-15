Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 870 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Eaton by 83.2% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $309.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

