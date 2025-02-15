Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $289,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWK stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.43. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $127.38.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

