Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SPHQ opened at $70.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
