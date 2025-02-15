Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,606 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after purchasing an additional 141,449 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,498,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

