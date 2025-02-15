Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $11.92 Million in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 225,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,000. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 194,475 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7103 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

