Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,074 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

