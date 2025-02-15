Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 138 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.