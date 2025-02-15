Avestar Capital LLC Sells 108 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day moving average is $228.56.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.