Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after buying an additional 338,298 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 352,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,466,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,603,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $546.69 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.49 and its 200 day moving average is $504.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

