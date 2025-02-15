Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

