Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $42.14. 6,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 8,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.21% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

