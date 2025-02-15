Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 15,974 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,537,000 after buying an additional 709,678 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $227.80 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $230.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.88% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,576 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $1,016,421.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,052,881.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.59, for a total value of $152,868.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,109.78. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $3,578,340. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.