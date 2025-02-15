Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $202,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GPCR opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of -2.75. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $62.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

