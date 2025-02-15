Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,762 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 348,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,100,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,688,000 after buying an additional 1,214,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $26.16 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

