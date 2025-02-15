Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Natera by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,194,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,747,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Natera by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,246 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 9,682 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $1,548,926.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,445.92. The trade was a 49.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,629 shares in the company, valued at $44,150,756.13. This represents a 22.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,454 shares of company stock valued at $51,290,625 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day moving average is $142.83. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

