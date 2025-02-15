BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 354,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

