Bogart Wealth LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,155 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,150 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,954 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,117 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $124.73 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

