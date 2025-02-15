Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

