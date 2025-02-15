British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,058 ($38.49) and last traded at GBX 3,095 ($38.96). Approximately 7,627,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 29,680,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,394 ($42.72).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.24) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,026.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,871.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The company has a market capitalization of £67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.59) EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. Research analysts predict that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 58.88 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a yield of 2.54%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is -38.08%.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

